As the world reeled in shock at the tragic death of Princess Diana on this day in 1997, media organisations across the globe leapt into action to cover every last aspect of the tragedy for viewers and readers.

Newspapers cleared entire editions to report on the road accident which claimed Diana's life and acres of newsprint were devoted to picture specials, tributes, memories of her life and how the nation came to a standstill in the days following the tragedy.

The front page of The Star, September 3, 1997.

It was no different in South Yorkshire with page after page of our newspapers carrying photos, details of the funeral service and endless tributes from local people of all ages.

Diana's face was present on virtually every page, interspersed with snippets from her life - her childhood beginnings, her fairytale romance and wedding to Prince Charles, the very public collapse of that marriage amid rumors of infidelity as well as the horrific circumstances of her death in the early hours of August 31, 1997 in a road tunnel in Paris.

Here is just some of that coverage from that week in 1997.

In the early days after the crash, the paparazzi were blamed for the accident.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story ON THIS DAY:1997: Death of Princess Diana - how we reported the tragedy Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...