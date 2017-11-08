On-the-run prisoner could be in South Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police officers are on the look-out for a man who has absconded from prison.

John Henry Swales, absconded from Kirklevington Prison in Yarm, North Yorkshire, in September.

Officers say the 23-years-old burglar, who was jailed last year, could be anywhere in the country.

Cleveland Police, leading the manhunt, has circulated his details to all police forces in the hope that officers or members of the public will spot him.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts should call Detective Sergeant Louise Sproson, from Cleveland Police, on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.