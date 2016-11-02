Offer: Enjoy free race card at Betfred November handicap at Doncaster Racecourse

Horses, jockeys and punters will be under starters orders for the November handicap at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, November 5.

The sporting venue has teamed up with the Doncaster Free Press for this week’s great reader offer.

Doncaster Racecourse and the Doncaster Free Press are offering readers a FREE racecard – worth £3 – for the Betfred November handicap, Saturday, November 5, when they purchase a Grandstand Enclosure ticket at the Grandstand Entrance on the day and produce the voucher on page 14 of the November 3 edition of the Doncaster Free Press.

The 2016 UK flat turf season comes to an end at Doncaster Racecourse with seven quality races at the Betfred November Handicap on Saturday. The feature race – the November Handicap won by Litigant under George Baker in 2015 from a 22 strong field, is always a thrilling spectacle.

Visitors are also invited to take part in the Snooker Challenge against former World Snooker Champion Joe Johnson to raise money for Help for Heroes. Bradford born Joe became an overnight celebrity 30 years ago when he beat Steve Davies 18 – 2 to become Snooker World Champion as a 150-1 outsider. The winner will receive tickets to the 2017 World Snooker Championships at the Crucible in Sheffield, as well as 2017 Annual Membership at Doncaster Racecourse. Gates open, 10.30am – first race 12.40pm.