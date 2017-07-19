Off road bike seized at petrol station in latest Doncaster crackdown

A nuisance off road motorbike was seized in a Doncaster village at the weekend after another police crackdown.

Plain clothes officers on unmarked off-road bikes took part in what was a joint operation with Doncaster Council, and also dished out a number of warnings to other bikers in Edlington.

Community leaders have previously voiced concerns over people riding off-road motorcycles in the former mining village, and police say they are aware of it as an issue in both the east and the west of the borough.

Supt Neil Thomas said the off road operation was in and around Edlington, and the bike was seized after the rider had stopped at a Texaco petrol station in the village to fill up.

Three warnings were also give out to other riders during the campaign.

Police recently brought in off road bikes of their own to use in their operations, to replace quad bikes which they had used previously.

The off road bikes can be ridden by officers using their existing motorcycle training, rather then them having to be specially trained to use the quad bikes they had been using.

Supt Thomas said: "Nuisance bikers is a problem all over the country, but we have used some resources and we've got a number of of road motorbikes we're using.

"In this operation, the bike was seized from someone who had been warned already.

"This was seized in Edlington in the west of Doncaster, but in the east of the borough, nuisance bikers are being reported on rural farmland as well. Some times they tear over farmers fields and that can cause tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage to crops in those fields.

"It is mainly an adult male issue, rather than youngsters. it is people with decent bikes and decent kit riding bridleways and paths. There are other people using these bridleways and pathways and they are put in danger by people on motorbikes."