Oakley car, packed with sunglasses, stolen from Doncaster hotel

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a distinctive car, packed with Oakley merchandise, which was stolen from Doncaster.

The black Land Rover Defender was taken from outside the Mount Pleasant Hotel on Great North Road, Rossington.

A 'large quantity' of merchandise was inside the car, which was stolen at about 1am on Tuesday.

The car had the registration YJ15 TLR, and had 'Oakley' written down the side and white writing on the roof.

Officers investigating the theft have been reviewing CCTV and conducting enquiries in the area and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Witnesses are urged to call 101, quoting incident number 234 of September 5.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.