Nudist festival returns to Doncaster for eighth consecutive year

A week-long nudist festival will return to Doncaster next month for its eighth consecutive year.

Nudestock 8 - which will feature activities such as naked barbecues, body painting and yoga - will take place in Wroot from May 26 to June 2.

Farm owner Colin Wood kicked off Nudestock eight years ago.

The event, which attracts naturists from across the UK, will be held at Candy Farm in the village for the eighth year in a row.

The festival is regarded as one of the UK's flagship nudist gatherings and guests will also be able to enjoy live music, massage, an It's A Knockout style games event as well as coffee mornings, bingo and quizzes.

There will also be naturist walks and sunbathing, craft afternoons and comedy.

The festival was created by long-time naturists Colin and Carol Wood and daughter Angie Cox at the family's remote dairy farm.