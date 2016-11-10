Northern Lincolnshire broadband project highlighted as best practice

The Northern Lincolnshire Broadband team (NLBB) has been invited to showcase the superfast broadband project at the Public Sector Show in Manchester as an example of best practice and efficiency in the public sector.

At the event in November, the team will explain how North Lincolnshire Council created and delivered one of the quickest deployments of superfast broadband nationally, as well as successfully delivering £900,000 of support to small and medium enterprises across northern Lincolnshire.

This follows the council being shortlisted For the Digital Leaders 100 2016 Awards in the Digital Council of the Year category for the superfast broadband project.

The 2016 Digital Leaders 100 list honours the highest digital achievements from across the UK celebrating individuals and organisations that are pioneering the use of digital methods to transform the UK’s public service.

The original targets of the Northern Lincolnshire Broadband project were exceeded ahead of schedule and coverage has now been increased to 99 per cent in the second phase of the project that will be complete in 2018 – exceeding the national target of 95 per cent.

In addition, the project provided nearly 3,000 hours of support to 475 businesses through the business support programme. NLBB developed the free programme of business support to help eligible small business save time, money and improve efficiency. The programme of dedicated IT specialists and business advisers provided tailored support geared towards maximising the benefits of improved connectivity.

Through effective management of the NLBB project over £1.4m in revenue savings have been achieved.

Councillor Rob Waltham, cabinet member for Business, Innovation, Employment and Skills said: “We are extremely proud of the success of the Northern Lincolnshire Broadband project. It is getting the recognition it deserves. Being highlighted nationally as best practice is a fantastic achievement for the team; this is all down to their hard work and dedication.

“The Public Sector Show is a unique opportunity to showcase what work has been carried out as part of the project and the accomplishments made.

“The project was in the top six nationally for completing the first phase the quickest. The next phase of the project, which is well underway, is already a success and we aim to reach 99 per cent of properties across Northern Lincolnshire in 2018. We are still working hard to reach the remaining properties across northern Lincolnshire and provide them with superfast broadband.”