North Lindsey College opens its doors and welcomes Isle schoolchildren

North Lindsey College will open its doors to the public on Monday, October 10, to see for themselves the fantastic careers they could be studying for in the future.

School pupils are encouraged to visit the popular event and bring along family, friends and carers to see the many valuable professions that are available to study.

The college is proud to show off its facilities particularly in the engineering technology centre where future electricians, welders and mechanical engineers will be displaying their recent projects in the best training facilities in the area.

Construction offers careers in civil engineering and progression to university. Visit the construction workshops and speak to some of the students on joinery, plastering, plumbing and brickwork courses.

Motor vehicle always impresses the crowds at these open evenings with displays by local car dealers, classic and modern race cars and modern trucks. Also view a range of cars, motorcycles and scooters from the 1930’s to the present day in the engineering centre.

Visit the air cabin and simulate your dream destination in travel and tourism and taste the culinary delights in catering.

Childcare will be creating Halloween crafts for all to participate. See snakes, cockroaches, monkeys, rabbits and many other animals that are homed in the Animal Care Unit; but If that sounds a little scary why not sample some complimentary therapies in health and social care that will help you to unwind. You could also book a mini treatment in ORA Hair & Beauty where hairdressing and beauty therapy students will be making their clients look beautiful.

Its very own onsite gym, Kingsway Fitness Suite, will also be open. Visit and test your strength, reach and co-ordination.

Grab a coffee in either Starbucks or Costa Coffee whilst you visit all the areas. Enjoy a performance in music or dance and see some of local up and coming talents.

Did you know North Lindsey College has its very own university? Find out about degrees, foundation degrees and higher national diplomas across a wide range of programme areas.

Whatever your needs, age, or level; there is something for everyone. The event starts at 4.30pm and the campus is open until 7pm.