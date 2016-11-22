North Lincolnshire patients and carers head health event which showcases services

More than 200 North Lincolnshire patients, their carers and the public have headed to an event staged by a local health trust to show how they have worked hard to enhance the services they offer.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) held the event at Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, which was attended by writer, broadcaster and commentator on the NHS Roy Lilley.

The event was held so that patients, carers, the public and potential future staff could go along and find out more about the trust, including recruitment, foundation trust membership, volunteering opportunities, how to become a non-executive director, about research and much more.

There was also an opportunity to view the work that has been on-going over the past few months, to show how staff have worked hard to enhance the services they provide.

Judith Graham, who has been working with staff to look at simple ways of improving the services offered, said: “This event was a way of celebrating what we’ve done to make our services better, but it’s also a way that the public, patients and carers can find out how to get more involved with RDaSH, for example volunteering.

“We enjoyed welcoming residents as well as student nurses and doctors who came along to find out more about our health trust,” added Judith.