North Lincolnshire hospice hosts Christmas and craft fair

Get into the festive spirit and enjoy perusing around handmade crafts and watching Christmas entertainment at Lindsey Lodge Hospice’s Christmas and craft fair.

Everyone of all ages are welcome to come along on Saturday, November 19, at the Redbourn Club, in Scunthorpe, and the little ones can even meet Father Christmas too.

Anne Millett, community fundraising coordinator for Lindsey Lodge, said: “We are really excited about this event because we think it will be the best Christmas fair we have ever hosted. We have already sold out of craft stall places- so there will be a great mix of gifts available.

“It’s a fantastic way to support local crafts people and a local charity which needs £4.80 every single minute to care for patients with life-limiting illnesses.”

There will be handmade jewellery, glassware, Christmas decorations, paintings, homeware and more! There will also be a stall selling items created by hospice patients including Christmas cards.

Stall holder, Karen Lloyd, from Coleby, will be selling her beautiful material wreaths, reindeer soap, and festive decorations. She’s supported the fair for around 14 years.

“I have been crafting ever since I was at school- it’s in my blood,” said Karen, whose part of the Annie Stapleton Sewing Group.

“I enjoy making items for the hospice because it’s a passion and raises funds for a cause which most people have been touched by.

“I also play in a clarinet group called Amici and we’ll be performing festive music at the craft fair too.”

It takes place on Saturday, November 19, from 10am to 1pm at the Redbourn Club, Cemetery Road, Scunthorpe. It’s 50p entry and children are free. There’s also free parking available.