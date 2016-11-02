North Lincolnshire health staff organise fancy dress fundraiser for dementia

A team of big-hearted Scunthorpe NHS staff are swapping their uniforms for fancy dress to raise money for people living with dementia.

Staff from North Lincolnshire’s Memory Therapy and Assessment Service, which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), is holding a charity 1960s, 70s and 80s themed fancy dress party on Friday 16 December at Broughton Working Men’s Club, with all the proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society and local dementia choir The Togetherness Choir.

RDaSH Associate Practitioner Melissa Wade said: “Instead of having our annual Christmas ‘works do’ we’ve decided to hold this event to raise funds for a cause that’s so close to all out hearts.

“All the money raised will be split equally between dementia support and research charity the Alzheimer’s Society and our very own Togetherness Choir, which meets every Thursday between 6pm and 7pm at Alvingham Road Community Wellbeing Hub, and provides people living with memory problems and their carers with an evening of music, socialising and support.”

Tickets cost £6 per person and are available by emailing Melissa.wade@rdash.nhs.uk