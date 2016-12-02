North Lincolnshire Council’s adult social care service among the best in England

North Lincolnshire Council’s Adult Social Care Service is performing very well compared to the rest of the country.

The findings come as part of the recent national Adult Social Care Outcome Framework (ASCOF) that compares local performance with other councils in England.

The service has improved or remained consistent in 17 out of 22 performance indicators. This equates to 77 per cent compared to 50 per cent nationally.

Also, adults surveyed said that information to help and support them is easy to find, that they feel safe as a result of the services they receive, and overall they are satisfied they are with their services – putting North Lincolnshire fourth in the country.

Both the council regulated adult services have achieved ‘good’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission inspections. 91 per cent of those who used the service had their needs met early and regained their independence, compared to the national average of 76 per cent.

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for adults and families, said: “I am really pleased with the findings – it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting vulnerable adults and ensuring they feel safe.

“It paints an excellent picture for adult services and demonstrates commitment of all involved to ensure that vulnerable adults with care and support needs are well supported in all aspects of their lives, which is a council priority.”