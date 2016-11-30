North Lincolnshire Council continues commitment to concessionary travel passes

Across England, older people and those with disabilities are entitled to free bus travel between 9.30am and 11pm, Monday to Friday, and all day at weekends and banks holidays. In North Lincolnshire, we offer residents additional free travel, on top of the national scheme.

Passholders in North Lincolnshire can travel for free on local buses anytime of the day and are entitled to free or discounted travel on local rail services. We also offer free or discounted travel for companions of those passengers with disabilities who cannot travel alone.

There are currently over 30,000 concessionary passholders in North Lincolnshire. The council reimburses bus and rail operators for the free travel they offer our residents.

For the 2017/18 financial year, the council is proposing to follow the Department for Transport’s guidelines for reimbursing travel companies. These guidelines ensure that no company is better or worse off for carrying concessionary passholders.

North Lincolnshire Council is working with bus operators in our area to determine how much reimbursement they will receive for the 2017/18 financial year, according to these guidelines.

Councillor Neil Poole, cabinet member for the Environment, said: “The additional free travel arrangements we provide for our concessionary passholders are really important to our residents and we are proud to provide this extra free travel.

“This year we have made it even easier to get around North Lincolnshire by launching the CallConnect bus service in our area. The on demand service provides a lifeline in rural communities that have an infrequent or no bus service.”

You can find more information about CallConnect and register online through our website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/callconnect.