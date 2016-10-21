"No trick or treaters" poster released by South Yorkshire Police ahead of Halloween

South Yorkshire Police has released a "no trick or treaters" poster in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour ahead of Halloween.

The force has issued the poster for people who feel intimidated during the Halloween and Bonfire Night period as part of its Dark Nights project which offers advice on how to report anti-social behaviour of the next few weeks.

A spokesman said: "It’s that time of year again, where Halloween fancy dress goes on and Bonfire Night fireworks go off, and we’re urging everyone to have a safe and enjoyable few weeks during the festivities.

"The Halloween and Bonfire Night period can be an enjoyable time of year, but for some people the festivities, alongside the dark evenings, can make them feel vulnerable.

"We know that there can be particular concerns around anti-social behaviour in some communities.

"We ask you to be tolerant around this time as there may be more people on the streets in the evening, enjoying the celebrations, but there is nothing to suggest that anti-social behaviour increases at this time of year.

"If you - or a family member - don’t want to be bothered by trick or treaters this Halloween, please download the poster, print it and display it in your front window or door."

The spokesman added that although fireworks can be seen as a nuisance, they can be let off between 7am and 11pm and between 7am and 12pm on Bonfire Night.

If fireworks are let off during these times, police are powerless to act.

Posters can also be picked up from your Local Policing Team who will be handing them out at events across the county.