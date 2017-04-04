Nine in 10 older South Yorkshire children 'not eating five fruit and veg a day'

Around nine in 10 older children in South Yorkshire are not eating the recommended five portions of fruit or vegetables every day, a charity has warned.

A study by the World Cancer Research Fund revealed that only eight per cent of boys and nine per cent of girls aged 11 to 18 are achieving the five a day target.

And overall, youngsters in this age group consume just 2.8 portions each on average. The figures were collated from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey, which assesses the diet of the general population of the UK.

Meanwhile, only 29 per cent of adults aged 19 to 64 manage to eat five portions a day, compared with 36 per cent of over-65s.

Sarah Toule, head of health information at the charity, said: "`These figures are seriously worrying, so we decided to do our bit to encourage people of all ages to fill up on healthy, homemade dishes featuring lots of fruit and veg."