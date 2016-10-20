Nine arrested in armed raids in Doncaster

Nine arrests were made in armed raids in Doncaster this morning.

Eight men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of a series of offences, including possession of a firearm, possession of other weapons, possession of drugs and a number of town centre thefts.

The raids were carried out at homes in Docking Hill Road and Allerton Street, close to the town centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police have this morning arrested eight men and one woman after executing warrants at two properties in Doncaster.

"At about 5am, armed police carried out pre-planned warrants at a number of addresses in Docking Hill Road and Allerton Street.

"The men and the woman were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences including possession of a firearm, possession of other weapons, possession of controlled drugs and a number of town centre thefts.



"They currently remain in police custody being questioned by detectives."

Chief Inspector Adie Brown, who commanded the operation, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the warrants."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.