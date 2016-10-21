Nine arrested in armed police raids in Doncaster

Nine arrests were made in armed raids in Doncaster, with suspects held for possessing drugs, a gun and other weapons.

Eight men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of a series of offences, including possession of a firearm, possession of other weapons, possession of drugs and a number of town centre thefts.

The raids were carried out at homes in Docking Hill Road and Allerton Street, close to the town centre, yesterday morning, with a number of surrounding roads sealed off.

The police action could be seen by commuters as they made their way through the rush-hour traffic.

The suspects were still in police custody last night.

Armed officers were involved in yesterday’s pre-planned operation, officers said. A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police arrested eight men and one woman after executing warrants at two properties in Doncaster.”

“At about 5am, armed police carried out pre-planned warrants at a number of addresses in Docking Hill Road and Allerton Street.

“They currently remain in police custody being questioned by detectives.”

Chief Inspector Adie Brown, who commanded the police operation, said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the warrants.

“If anyone has any concerns, or has any information that could help us continue tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in the area, please call.”

Amy Leafe, posting on Facebook,said: “I drove by at about 7.30am there were about six armed police outside a house. It looked like they were about to raid it.

“Police had shut off all the roads around the street.”

Some local residents claim the area is notorious for drug addicts looking for a fix.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111