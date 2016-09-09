NEW VIDEO: Fresh footage of Doncaster double decker bus blaze

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

This is the dramatic moment a bus burst into flames on one of Doncaster's busiest roads at morning rush hour.

The double decker inferno halted pedestrians and drivers at around 9am this morning - and new footage showing the extent of the fire has emerged.

The bus catches fire on Bennetthorpe. (Photo: Nathan Craig Kendall).

Mobile phone footage shot by passer by Nathan Craig Kendall shows flames leaping from the rear engine compartment of the First South Yorkshire bus near the Earl of Doncaster Hotel.

Billowing clouds of dark, grey smoke can also be seen pouring from the back of the vehicle which was severely damaged in the incident.

It is not thought the driver or any passengers were injured in the incident which is thought to have been caused by an engine malfunction.

Motorist Jason Clarke said: "I pulled at the side of the woman driver and told her there were flames dropping from the underside of the back end.

"I was directly behind the bus I thought it was running on coal there was that much smoke."

Another Facebook user, Tracy Tina, wrote: "My mum was on that bus....glad no one got hurt."