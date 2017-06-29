New TV drama is being filmed in Sheffield - and here's how YOU could be an extra in the show

A new TV drama is to be filmed in Sheffield - and producers are looking for extras to feature in the programme.

TV crews are looking for local people to feature in The Virtues, a new drama which will be shot in Sheffield over the next few months.

A spokesman for the production firm Warp said: "No previous filming or acting experience necessary - we're looking for real, authentic people with good availability over June and August."

The Virtues will be an Irish story, so producers are on the look out for people with Irish accents.

But anyone is welcome to apply, as long as they are over the age of 18.

Extras will be paid for their appearances, in accordance with PACT rates - the scale used to pay TV and film production extras.

Anyone interested in applying to be an extra should email louise.thevirtues@gmail.com.

Applicants should include a clear headshot photo against a plain background, a full length photo against a plain background, your basic measurements, phone number and whether you have an Irish accent or not.