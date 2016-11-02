The new Star Wars movie is to be filmed in Sheffield - or is it?

A "news" story claiming the multi-million sci-fi movie franchise is coming to the city next year has been spread across the globe over the last few days, claiming filming for the next installment of the long-running cinema favourite will take place in South Yorkshire - with hundreds of local extras needed to take part in the shooting.

But the story might not be quite what it seems - for the tale originated on a well-known spoof news site.

Channel 16 News, which describes itself as an "entertainment website" wrote: "Reports out of Hollywood this morning are confirming that a portion of the next Star Wars movie will be filmed near Sheffield, England. The undisclosed location near Sheffield will represent a previously unknown planet in the Star Wars universe."

It added: "Local fans of the film series were understandably excited about the news and especially excited about the prospect of becoming an extra in the film after producers also stated that “hundreds of extras will be needed from the Sheffield area”.

The story continued: "No details were released as to exactly when production would take place in the Sheffield area but they stated that it should begin no later than next fall. A casting call for extras will be announced well before that time period."

The tale has already been shared more than 11,000 times on Facebook.

But South Yorkshire fans look set to be disappointed. Star Wars: Episode VIII is scheduled for release in December next year and filming has already been completed on the movie staring Mark Hamilll and Carrie Fisher.

Shooting took place at England's Pinewood Studios earlier this year as well as in Mexico.

However, Episode IX, the third part of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is due to begin shooting next year.

A post on Channel 16's website states: "Channel16news.com is an entertainment website composed mostly of articles containing fantasy news or satire.

"Though some articles on channel16news.com contain actual events, none of the articles on channel16news.com should be considered true and are simply meant for entertainment purposes."