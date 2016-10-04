New sponsorship deal is music to the ears of Sheffield Harmony

Sheffield Harmony is singing the praises of solicitors Wake Smith who have become their latest sponsor.

A representative from the law firm, based at Velocity on Tenter Street, attended the award-winning a capella group’s rehearsal on Monday evening ( October 3rd) to celebrate the new bronze sponsorship deal.

Wake Smith Marketing Director Mark Serby presented a cheque for £300 to Sheffield Harmony president Ruth Blackburn and stayed to listen to a medley of songs.

Mark Serby said: “Members of Sheffield Harmony entertained guests at Wake Smith’s new office launch party earlier this year and we are very pleased to be associated with their future plans. We wish them great success.”

Ruth said: “ We are delighted that Wake Smith has become a bronze sponsor of our chorus.

“They are the first company to come on board following our latest search to find new sponsors to support Sheffield Harmony in its bid to become one of the top choruses in the UK.

If other companies or businesses are interested in supporting us please do get in touch with us.”

All sponsorship money will go towards a range of Sheffield Harmony expenses such as:

- paying for international level coaching for the 60- strong all female group

- new risers for performances

- purchasing of new music

- new costumes

- weekend retreats which involve several days of intensive rehearsal.

Sheffield Harmony will be representing the city at the North Wales Choral Festival in Llandudno on Sunday, November 6th, 2016. The chorus is also performing a winter concert, entitled Winter Songfest at Kingfield Hall, Brincliffe Crescent, on Saturday, December 3rd, with special guests The Nicola Farnon Trio.

Formed in 1978, the chorus sings in close four-part harmony and has appeared in film, on television and on the radio. This year it won a bronze medal in a Sweet Adelines singing contest.

As well as competing in the national field it serves the community by teaching women from all walks of life the art of a cappella.

Ruth said: “We love to spread our own special brand of harmony ! “

Anyone wishing to get in touch should email penelopebaddeley@btinternet.com