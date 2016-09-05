New Sheffield ‘Steel Link’ bus service open to passengers

A ‘Steel Link’ service for bus passengers travelling between Rotherham and Sheffield was launched this week using a new Tinsley link road over the River Don and under Tinsley Viaduct.

Operated by First Bus, the ‘X1 Steel Link’ service follows completion of the £29.8 million Bus Rapid Transit North scheme.

The new service, running every 10 minutes, aims to provide a more direct route for buses and improve traffic congestion.

Customers using the service linking Maltby, Rotherham, Meadowhall and Sheffield can buy tickets on board, on-line or through the First Bus MTicket app which enables passengers to show drivers their tickets via mobile phones. Introductory offers allow for cheaper fares.

There are 18 new vehicles in use, with leather seats and USB charging points. Free on-board wi-fi will be introduced shortly.

They also have the latest Euro VI engines, which produce 95 per cent less oxides of nitrogen emissions to improve air quality.

First South Yorkshire Head of Commercial, Alan Riggall, said: “Given the range of benefits that our Steel Link offers, including great value fares, I’m sure we will encourage people on to public transport.”

Coun Denise Lelliott, RMBC Cabinet Member for Jobs and Local Economy, said: “The X1 Steel Link will give residents of Maltby and Wickersley a direct and frequent service to Rotherham, Meadowhall and Sheffield.”

Chris Roberts, SYPTE Principle Public Transport Manager, added: “Passengers can expect reliable, high quality, low emission connections, and journey benefits from bus priority traffic control and purpose built bus stops with real-time information.”

Tom Finnegan-Smith, Head of Strategic Transport and Infrastructure at Sheffield Council said: “This forms part of our longer term plans to proactively encourage people to use sustainable forms of transport.” For more information visit firstgroup.com/southyorkshire