New police officers to take to the streets of South Yorkshire

New police officers are set to take to the streets of South Yorkshire to boost numbers on the ground.

Police chiefs hope to gain around 200 new bobbies over the next 12 months, with 18 having just completed an initial 14-week training programme.

Nine of the new PCs will be posted to in Sheffield, five in Doncaster, two in Rotherham and two in Barnsley.

The new officers are PCs Nikki Watkinson, Del Owen, James Lawson, Kathryn Hughes, Craig Moore, Hazel Foley, David Cattell, Tylor Thongsab-Jalil, Abigail Bailey, Jessica Witton, Haddon Smith, Will Silcock, Michael Key, Robin Fossett, Craig Holmes, Darren Fay, Richard Bradley and Tom Eaves.

A recruitment drive for new police constables is currently underway.

