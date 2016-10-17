New ‘outdoor fitness park’ opens in Doncaster

A new outdoor fitness park has been unveiled in Doncaster as part of a wider plan to boost residents’ health and fitness.

The Fitness Station was officially opened by war veteran Ben Parkinson MBE and Dame Rosie Winterton MP at Sandall Park in Wheatley on Friday.

Ben Parkinson and Dame Rosie Winterton MBE at Sandall Park.

The £10, 000 complex was funded through Tesco’s Bags of Help campaign in which grants raised through the 5p bag levy go to environmental and greenspace projects.

Shoppers around the country were asked to vote in store for which local project they felt should receive the money.

In total, around eight million shoppers voted in stores up and down the UK.

The Fitness Station features several different exercise stations and is part of the park’s wider ‘fitness trail’, which encourages visitors to walk, run or cycle routes of varying length to boost fitness.

Ben Parkinson MBE at Sandall Park.

Sandra Crabtree, chairman of the Friends of Sandall Park, said: “It’s another element in the plan for the park to get people out in the fresh air and exercising - for free. We’d like to thank Tesco for the opportunity to provide this facility, and to all the people who voted for us in stores.”

Caroline Silke, head of community at Tesco, added: “It is wonderful to see how the money from our Bags of Help initiative has been spent.

“This is money that has come directly from Tesco customers living and shopping in each of our regions up and down the country. The feedback for the project has been brilliant.

“Voting ran in store from February 27 until March 6 – with customers choosing which group they’d like to get the top award using a token given to them at the check-out in store.”

Ben Parkinson MBE at Sandall Park.

Dame Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, said: “The new fitness equipment is an excellent addition to the Fitness Station and I want to thank the Friends of Sandall Park for all the work they do to raise funds and provide facilities in Sandall Park for the whole community to enjoy.”

Sandall Park has three fitness trails of varying length and one suitable for the less able and pushchair uses.

The Fitness Station is sited along the red fitness trail, the longest one in the park.

There are several pieces of equipment designed to exercise both the upper and lower park of the body.

Ben Parkinson MBE and Dame Rosie Winterton MBE at Sandall Park.

For more information about the park’s fitness trail and sporting activities at the park visit www.sandallpark.org.uk