New ‘Mayor’s Cadets’ honoured in Rotherham

Three young people have been selected to carry out special duties as ‘Mayor’s Cadets’ in Rotherham.

Warrant Officer Louis Webb, from the 218 (Rotherham) Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets, Cadet Sergeant Alex Bradley of the Rotherham Army Cadet Force and Sea Cadet Macy Dallinson attended a special event in their honour, that was hosted by the Mayor of Rotherham, Coun Lyndsay Pitchley.

The Mayor’s Cadets scheme is in its second year. It exists to benefit those who take part in terms of their personal development and experience, but also helps to underline the Council’s commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

Participating cadets have opportunities to escort the Mayor on official duties and engagements, such as Armed Forces Day or Remembrance Sunday.

Coun Pitchley said: “The role of Mayor’s Cadet is relatively new, and one which we hope to develop further over coming years.

“The young people we have recognised are among the first to take part in the scheme.

“I’m delighted so many young people are involved in cadet organisations in Rotherham, making a positive contribution to society and taking part in fantastic activities.”

She continued: “I hope that going forward, many more cadets will enjoy the opportunity to gain experience of taking part in official duties and engagements with future mayors of Rotherham.”

The three young special guests received certificates and badges from the mayor within a short ceremony, then enjoyed a buffet supper prepared for the occasion.

