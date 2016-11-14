New KFC branch for Doncaster town centre as old restaurant closes

A new branch of fast food chain KFC is to open in Doncaster town centre later this month after the firm's oldest local branch closed down.

The global fried chicken giant will open a new, bigger and improved restaurant on the High Street on November 29, replacing the firm's Hall Gate branch which served its last customers at the weekend.

The new store is currently being built in the former Mothercare shop opposite the Danum Hotel and the chain is advertising for staff to work in the new restaurant and takeway.

The branch in Hall Gate, which has been a staple in Doncaster town centre for several decades, closed its doors for the last time on Sunday.

The chain also has branches in the Frenchgate Centre, Lakeside Village, Sprotbrough Road and the Leger Retail Centre off Leger Way.

Formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, the chain has more than 20,000 restaurants in 123 countries and was formed by entrepreneur Colonel Harland Sanders in the USA in 1952.