New Isle of Axholme police chief appointed

Humberside Police - which covers the Isle of Axholme - has confirmed the appointment of a new chief constable.

Lee Freeman has been appointed to the role following a hearing held by the Humberside Police and Crime Panel last Thursday.

Mr Freeman was announced as the preferred candidate for the position by the county's police and crime commissioner Keith Hunter on May 30.

He has been in temporary charge of the force since being announced as the preferred candidate.

Chief constable Freeman said: “I am really happy to have had my appointment confirmed today by the Humberside Police and Crime Panel, having their support is extremely important to me and I look forward to working with them in the future.

“I have spent the last three weeks as temporary chief listening to our excellent workforce who are all committed to giving the public the best service. My priority now is to get on with the job in hand supporting my staff, engaging with our partners in community safety and working with the police and crime commissioner to deliver the best possible service to the communities of East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire”

Mr Hunter added: “I firmly believe Lee offers real hope for the future and is the right person to lead the force as it faces the challenges ahead. Lee is a native of the Humber area and shares my ambition for both our communities and the police force that serves them."

“Humberside Police has faced significant scrutiny of its performance over recent years and the effects of that on both the public, officers and staff have been well publicised.

"Throughout this challenging period everyone in the force has worked hard to deliver a decent service to the public of Northern Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire. Some problematic legacy issues do remain though, and they will require further time to address in a manner that will pave the way for sustainable improvement into the future."

His appointment has also been welcomed by the Humberside Police Staff UNISON branch.

Branch secretary Tony Green said: "We are pleased Lee Freeman has been confirmed as the new chief constable of Humberside Police as we already have an excellent working relationship with him.

"We are looking forward to working with him as he provides the leadership and direction the force needs to make the improvements needed for our members and communities."