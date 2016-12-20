New firefighter jobs announced in South Yorkshire

New firefighters are to be taken on in South Yorkshire next year.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said a new recruitment drive is to be launched 'soon', with taster days to be held next month for those interested in finding out more about what it takes to be a firefighter.

Bosses are keen to attract those 'under represented' in the fire service including women, those from minority ethnic communities and those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender

The taster days are to be held on Wednesday, January 4 and Saturday, January 14.

Details of how many jobs are available have not yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "We will soon be opening recruitment for wholetime firefighters and are holding some taster days at our training centre in January so that people from groups currently under represented amongst our frontline staff can find out more about a career in the fire service.

"We will always recruit the best people for the job. But we also want to ensure our workforce accurately represents the communities we serve, so these days are about providing information to potential women, black and minority ethnic and LGBT applicants so that they can make an informed career decision."

Anyone interested in finding out more should email recruitment@syfire.gov.uk

