New Doncaster town centre branch of KFC set to open today

A new branch of fast food chain KFC is set to open in Doncaster town centre today.

The global fried chicken giant is opening a new, bigger and improved restaurant on the High Street , replacing the firm's Hall Gate branch which served its last customers earlier this month and has now closed.

The new store is situated in the former Mothercare shop opposite the Danum Hotel.

The branch in Hall Gate, which has been a staple in Doncaster town centre for several decades, closed its doors for the last time on November 13.

The chain also has branches in the Frenchgate Centre, Lakeside Village, Sprotbrough Road and the Leger Retail Centre off Leger Way.

Formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, the chain has more than 20,000 restaurants in 123 countries and was formed by entrepreneur Colonel Harland Sanders in the USA in 1952.