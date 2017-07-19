New Doncaster gig by US rockers Puddle of Mudd axed as concertgoers stay away following chaotic show last year

An upcoming Doncaster concert by US rockers Puddle Of Mudd has been axed - after music fans decided to stay away following a chaotic show by the band at the same venue last year.

The Diamond Live Lounge had decided to give the band another chance to perform in Doncaster following a 2016 at the same Wood Street venue which saw the band abandon lead singer Wes Scantlin midway through the set as he stumbled around the stage swigging spirits, being accused of being high on drink and drugs and being booed by the audience.

Promoter Dominic Gibbs had even said that fans would be refunded if the band failed to deliver a full set.

But he has now taken the decision to pull the plug on the July 25 concert, citing poor ticket sales and fans being wary of last year's disaster.

He said: "I took the opportunity to give Wes a second chance having been told that he had 'recovered'.

"I always knew it was a risk.

"I felt it was important to give the people the chance to make their own choice.

"The people have voted with their feet and ticket sales have fallen well short of where they need to be to make this financially viable.

"I had hoped the gig would go ahead and Puddle of Mudd would give Doncaster an amazing performance, but sadly that won't happen now.

"I respect the people for their opinions and reasons for not wanting to see it. I am sorry to those that have bought. Refunds will be given from their ticket outlet. We will organise all the online sales purchasers to receive an automatic refund."

Following the show, video later emerged of Scantlin being booed, jeered and sworn at by outraged fans during the show. Photos of the star drinking in nearby Cask Corner pub and posing for pictures in a coffin were shared on social media.

Scantlin, 44, has been lead singer of Puddle of Mudd since 1994 - and the band are best known for their worldwide top ten hit Blurry. But it is his offstage antics that have helped him become better known.

He has faced a string of arrests and several concerts have been abandoned mid-set with the singer forgetting lyrics or having onstage meltdowns.