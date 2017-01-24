New council-led partnership will ensure the best social workers are recruited

A £1m government investment will see a council lead a brand new partnership – the Humber Social Work Teaching Partnership – that will ensure only the best and brightest social workers continue to be recruited and retained.

The Partnership is one of only 15 in the UK. It brings together North Lincolnshire Council, Hull City Council, East Riding Council and North East Lincolnshire Council, University of Hull, University of Lincoln, NAViGO and FOCUS.

It aims to provide an outstanding regional offer to attract high calibre students and provide a co-ordinated approach to best equip them to undertake children and adult statutory social work, to help equip and enable children, adults and families to be resilient and independent from services.

North Lincolnshire Council has been awarded the money on behalf of the Partnership and will take the lead as part of the shared responsibility for budgetary, operational and strategic management, and for achieving progress against the milestones set out in the implementation plan.

Councillor David Rose, cabinet member for children, families and learning at North Lincolnshire Council, said: “We want to recruit high calibre students who want a long-term career in social work. Through help with government funding, we are able to provide the training they need and well-paid jobs so they will want to stay in this area. By attracting the very best, we are able to improve the services for families, children and adults.

“Through this partnership approach, we will provide an outstanding offer for students that will include having the opportunity to work on latest innovations. This is a fantastic opportunity that will benefit students and employers.”