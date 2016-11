A new cocktail bar is set to open in Doncaster town centre tomorrow.

Kaz Bar will open to revellers for the first time tomorrow night.

The bar replaces a venue called Space which previously occupied the premises and which has also been known as VDKA, Aruba and Revolution over the years.

The venue's Facebook page posted: "We open this Friday... We look forward to welcoming you all this weekend!"

The distinctive Alfred Hall building was originally an ironmongers.