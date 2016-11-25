New champagne bar to open in Doncaster town centre tomorrow

A new champagne bar is set to become the latest addition to Doncaster's nightlife scene when it opens tomorrow.

Angels Champagne Bar will open its doors to the public for the first time from 7pm on Saturday - and the Hall Gate based bar describes itself as an "innovative, cool and exciting new bar."

The venue, which is based at 23 Hall Gate also describes itself on its Facebook page as "industrial."

As well as champagne, the bar will also serve its own range of signature cocktails as well as a range of food, including cheeseboards.

Further details are available at the bar's Facebook page.