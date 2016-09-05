New campaign to protect road users in South Yorkshire

New roadside advertising hoardings are being used in South Yorkshire to help protect motorcyclists, scooter users and cyclists.

The South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership is urging all road users to take care on the roads and to allow each other space, but they are being asked to be particularly alert to those on two wheels.

Motorists are urged to take extra care at junctions and those on motorbikes, scooters and bicycles are being reminded of the importance of wearing protective clothing.

The adverts will be displayed throughout September on routes into Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and Doncaster.

Joanne Wehrle, from the South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership, said: "Rider safety is a key priority for the Safer Roads Partnership and with this campaign we are trying to raise awareness of vulnerable road users’ rights to travel on the highway and encourage everyone to respect the needs of others at all times."