New American style burger and milkshake restaurant to open in Doncaster

A new American style burger and milkshake restaurant is to open in Doncaster.

The Frenchgate Centre has announced that new burger brand Shake N Burger will open later this month.

Taking the former Ed’s Easy Diner unit, Shake N Burger’s debut site is situated in a prominent upper level location on Frenchgate’s South Central Square.

The new restaurant will offer freshly made, traditional American fare including fried chicken, burgers and pulled pork alongside a range of classic side dishes.

The new 2,600 sq ft restaurant will have space for approximately 90-100 covers.

Paddy Mellon, Frenchgate Shopping Centre general manager, said: “It is fantastic news that we have secured the opening of the debut site of Shake N Burger at Frenchgate. It is a clear sign of the centre’s attraction to this type of offer.

“The addition of Shake N Burger will further strengthen our diverse food offer to our loyal customers, who I am sure will be looking forward to trying the delicious food and drinks on offer at our new eatery.”

Lee Edwards, Founder of Shake N Burger commented, “Frenchgate Shopping Centre is an ideal location for our debut site and we are excited to start sharing our fantastic and authentic food in Doncaster.

"We feel lucky to join the strong dining line-up at a time of great investment and redevelopment within the centre, which we are only set to benefit from.”