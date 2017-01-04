New alehouse set to open at Doncaster rail station

A new alehouse is set to open at Doncaster rail station in a former buffet room which has stood empty for 18 years.

Work has begun to transform the empty room on Platform 3B of the station into a new watering hole called the Draughtsman Alehouse.

Owner Russ Thompson says he hopes to open the bar, which will specialise in real ales from Yorkshire, this spring.

Building work to restore the room and show off many of its original features, including the tiling, began in December.

"The reason I wanted to do it is to bring a bit of pride back to Doncaster, and to show what can be done to bring some of these amazing buildings in Doncaster back to life with a bit of love, care and attention," said Russ, of Highbury Crescent, Bessacarr.

The 51-year-old added: "I'm a real ale fan and me and my friends go to places like Sheffield and York to try real ale there, and one day I was standing at Doncaster rail station and I thought about bars they have at train stations in some of those places and thought why doesn't Doncaster have something like that?"

"I'm going to have real ales from local breweries in Doncaster, and across Yorkshire, and I'm also going to have keg beers which is the new trend coming in from America.

"We'll be offering a wide range of cask, keg, bottled and canned beers as well as a small selection of wines and spirits.

"We're also going to offer tea and coffee - but that's going to be locally sourced too. I've got a roaster from Sheffield who I've been speaking to and we're going to have pork pies from Toppings of Doncaster too."

The single room will have space for a maximum of 60 people.

Russ encourages people to come and take a look at how work on the alehouse is shaping up.

You can visit the Draughtsman Alehouse's Facebook page here.