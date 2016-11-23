Nearly a fifth of Doncaster people would like virtual reality sex, survey reveals - and 5% prefer social media to the bedroom

Nearly a fifth of people in Doncaster would like to try virtual reality sex, a new survey has revealed.

The study has shed light on the relationship Brits have with technology when it comes to sex including the findings that 16% of Brits would like to have sex in virtual reality and 5% would give up sex for social media.

Natural Cycles, the fertility tracking app, carried out the study which revealed that 40% say that the future of tech would make sex more fun and enjoyable.

The UK is a nation of social media lovers with an estimated 25 billion hours a year spent online, but the survey findings show that Brits love sex more than social media as 95% of participants would rather give up social media than sex - leaving 5% who would give up sex for social media.

And forget reality, Brits are open to exploring new immersive and interactive 3D digital worlds to find sexual fulfilment as 16% said they would like to have sex in virtual reality.

When it comes to sex, Brits will seek out new tech platforms to achieve sexual fulfilment: 15% of respondents said they currently use apps to help find sexual satisfaction whilst 20% said they would like to use social media for sexual arousal.

And Brits are open minded when it comes to sex toys as the majority of participants (63%) said they use or would like to use sex toys whilst 9% said they had used sex toys connected to their phone.

“Brits love tech and are open minded about its use when it comes to sex”, says Dr Elina Berglund, CTO and co-founder of Natural Cycles, and a top physicist who was part of the Nobel Prize-winning team that discovered the Higgs boson.

“Future technologies, like advanced wearable tech, virtual reality, intelligent sex toys and artificial skin, are becoming part of our everyday lives and redefining the way we enjoy sex.”

Natural Cycles has over 130,000 users in 161 countries. In recent clinical studies the app was shown to be as effective as the contraceptive pill and could pinpoint ovulation with the same accuracy as methods used in clinics and hospitals.

It is also the first fertility tracking app for women to be regulated as a medical device.