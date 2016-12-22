Nearly 1000 South Yorkshire fires - resulting in two deaths - caused by cooking-related incidents

Almost 1000 incidents - resulting in 200 injuries and two deaths - were caused by cooking-related fires in South Yorkshire over the last three years.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue released the figures as part of a major new safety campaign aimed at curbing kitchen blazes.

The brigade said firefighters attended 925 house fires caused by cooking since 2013 - with most of the fires caused by cooking that’s been left unattended, chip pans that overheat or dirty ovens that ignite due to a build up of fat and grease.

Factors contributing to the fires also include alcohol, drugs and mental health issues, including dementia.

Trevor Bernard, head of community safety for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: “The cooking fires we go to range from burnt toast to serious blazes which gut houses and destroy lives. But what all these incidents have in common is that they are nearly always entirely preventable.

“Whether it’s remembering to keep an eye on your cooking, giving your oven a good scrub or buying a takeaway after a night out, rather than attempting to cook, this campaign is all about asking residents to take some simple steps to protect themselves and those they love.”

Firefighters' top three tips for preventing kitchen fires are:-

*Clean out ovens and grill pans regularly to avoid a build up of fat and grease

*Ditch old fashioned chip pans, use oven chips or thermostat controlled fryers instead

*Don’t attempt to cook if you’ve been out drinking, buy a takeaway instead.

