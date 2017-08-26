NATIONAL NEWS: Two men arrested after eight killed in horrific M1 motorway crash

Two men have been arrested after eight people died in a crash on the M1 motorway.

The eight people who died were travelling in a minibus when it collided with two lorries in Buckinghamshire during the early hours of this morning.

Four other passengers - including one child - were taken to hospital following the collision on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 15 and 14.

The drivers of both lorries have been arrested.

A 31-year-old man from Worcestershire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink-driving.

A 53-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent is also in custody, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said the minibus is believed to have travelled from the Nottingham area.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.15am and the road was closed until the early afternoon to allow recovery work to take place.

Pictures of the aftermath appear to show a FedEx lorry with its cab crushed and the cab of an AIM Logistics lorry twisted around to the side.

Another image shows what appears to be the crumpled wreckage of the minibus on a flatbed truck.

Broken glass and debris from the collision could be seen scattered across the tarmac.

Ismail Elmagdoub, director of AIM Logistics, said: " One of our vehicles was involved in a serious incident on the M1 southbound, junction 14 this morning at approximately 3am.

"We would like to express our deepest sympathy to the families who have lost loved ones and also those whom have been injured at this very sad time.

"Road safety and compliance is of the utmost importance to AIM Logistics and we are continuing to assist the police as much as possible with their inquiries."

Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from TVP's joint operations unit for roads policing, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the families of those involved in this morning's collision and we are currently working to locate and inform their next of kin."

He asked for witnesses, or anyone with information, to call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police inquiry centre on 101, quoting URN 203 of August 26.