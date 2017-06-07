NATIONAL NEWS: BREAKING - Body found in Thames after London terror attack

Police searching for a man believed to have been killed in the London terror attack have recovered a body from the River Thames.

French national Xavier Thomas, aged 45, is thought to have been struck by the terrorists' van on the bridge and witnesses reported him being thrown into the water.

He had not been seen since Saturday's attack and officers from the Marine Police Unit recovered a body yesterday at about 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Mr. Thomas' next of kin have been informed of this development."

In addition to the seven people confirmed dead so far, 48 were injured in the knife and vehicle assault on London Bridge and Borough Market's nearby bars and restaurants.