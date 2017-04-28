Mystery over South Yorkshire cyclist's injuries sustained at 3am

Detectives have been left baffled as to how a South Yorkshire cyclist sustained serious injuries in the early hours of the morning.

The man was hurt while out riding on Everingham Road in Cantley, Doncaster, at about 3.40am on Friday, April 21.

Police said his injuries were not though to be life-threatening but he needed hospital treatment.

Detectives are working on a theory that it may be a hit-and-run incident but officers are not certain and have issued a public appeal for information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At this time, officers are carrying out enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of the incident however they are looking in to whether the cyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle.

"Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 107 of 21 April 2017."