Mysterious lights spotted in skies over Sheffield

Mysterious lights have been spotted in the skies over Sheffield, sparking suggestions of aliens, Batman and supernatural forces.

Social media has been awash with sightings of the searchlights which have been spotted in the skies above various areas of the city over the last few nights.

The beam spotlights, reaching high into the night sky, have been spotted from Dronfield to Manor and Eckington to Mosborough.

One spotter, Laura Roberts wrote: "Can anyone else see lights over Manor way in sky? Like torch light on sky? Second night on trot ya can see it n wondering what it is."

Meanwhile, Twitter user Coops wrote: "Anyone else see these weird lights in sky in Sheffield?!"

There have been suggestions that the lights could be an alien invasion, the signal used to call Batman, ghostly goings on or even the Northern Lights.

But other, more likely explanations are lights used to promote a local travelling circus while others have indicated the searchlight beams may be being projected from a city centre night club.