MY FAVOURITE THINGS: Doncaster Chamber boss explains the best things about Doncaster

Welcome to our latest regular feature My Favourite Things where Doncaster residents share their thoughts and feelings about the place where they live.

Here’s what Dan Fell, chief executive officer of Doncaster Chamber, has to say.

How long have you lived in Doncaster and whereabouts?

I’ve only lived in Doncaster for about three years, prior to that I was living in Sheffield. I currently live in Tickhill which is a great village.

Family?

I don’t have any children, but I am the proud owner of a self important little sausage dog called Pip.

Where do you work?

I’ve worked for Doncaster Chamber for 11 years and have been chief executive officer for just under two of them.

I’m passionate about supporting and representing the interests of the business community. This is because I believe it is incredibly important for Doncaster’s wealth creators to be listened to by local and national decision-makers.

However, I also love the fact that I get to play an active role in making Doncaster a better place not just for businesses but for residents too.

What keeps you going during a hard week?

There is a great ‘family’ of people in Doncaster and the Sheffield City Region that are working to grow and support the region’s economy. Those people come from all kinds of backgrounds and sit in a variety of public, private and voluntary sector organisations.

Even during challenging times I can find myself quite easily motivated by the enthusiasm of others and the energy of good people that, put simply, give a damn about quality of their work and supporting the people and businesses that they work with.

Failing that, pale ale sometimes helps.

What do you hope to achieve as part of the role?

I’m currently chairing the bid to bring a University Technical College to Doncaster.

If we get that over the line it would be a fantastic physical testimony to the fabulous work my team do each week in relation to skills and supporting young people.

What do you like about living in Doncaster?

I love the potential that Doncaster has, the fact that more and more people are recognising that potential and that there is now a genuine groundswell of excitement about what the future for our borough could look like.

Do you have a favourite hidden gem in Doncaster?

It’s not that hidden but it still needs plugging and support, therefore I’m going to give Cast theatre a big shout out.

It’s a superb venue that Doncaster is lucky to have and they are putting a great variety of stuff on there whether it be theatre, dance or comedy. It amazes me that there are still so many people who haven’t been so I would really encourage everyone to get down there.

What would be your favourite day out?

I’m a very big fan of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park. It’s a superb venue and has some fabulous exhibitions.

What is your favourite pub/place to eat?

The Scarborough Arms is a great pub in Tickhill. Gusto is a great little Italian restaurant over in Sheffield that I enjoy.

Do you have any hobbies? What do you do in your spare time?

I’ve played guitar for over half of my life and spend a fair bit of time writing songs and gigging with a local band.

Favourite book/film?

My favourite film is still ‘Withnail and I’ – I love the blend of realism and surrealism. I read a lot of political and social history and really enjoy the books of Dominic Sandbrook.

What sort of music do you like to listen to?

Indie, soul, reggae, 60s, garage, blues, anything that’s good - though more often than not it relates back to modernism!

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life what would it be?

Paella.

You’re stranded on a desert island and you can be joined by one other person - dead or alive - who would it be?

My beautiful and intelligent wife Angie.

