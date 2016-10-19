MY FAVOURITE THINGS: Conisbrough Forward director Penny Lloyd-Rees

Welcome to our new feature My Favourite Things where Doncaster residents share their thoughts and feelings on the place where they live.

Here’s what Penny Lloyd-Rees, director of Conisbrough Forward, has to say.

Penny Lloyd-Rees.

How long have you lived in Doncaster and whereabouts?

I have lived in Conisbrough for almost 30 years. My father was brought up in Conisbrough until he joined the army, and as a child we travelled around a lot, but whenever we came back to Conisbrough I always felt that I had come home.

Family?

I have two children and two granddaughters.

Where do you work? What, if any, involvement do you have with local groups?

All my work is centred on Conisbrough as I am lucky enough to be part of Conisbrough Forward, a community group committed to making the village into a brilliant place to visit. I network with other organisations in and around Conisbrough and between us we are striving to raise aspirations and expectations of local people and encourage them to appreciate what we have. I am also working on a project to open a craft shop, where there will be community workshops and refreshments.

What do you like about living in Doncaster?

Newcomers to Conisbrough always remark how friendly people are, always saying ‘hello’. There are plenty of community activities, the latest being a plan to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme by video mapping poppies onto the keep of the castle on the Remembrance Sunday weekend. They have set up a Crowdfunding page ‘Poppies at the Castle’ in the hope of raising £2,000 to pull the event off. All profits from the event will go to the British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Do you have a favourite hidden gem in Doncaster?

There is a place in Conisbrough which is just a stone’s throw away from the castle but relatively unknown. This is ‘Millpiece’ a beautiful woodland walk next to a brook which runs all the way through the wood to the old Castle Inn. Local environmental group, Entour, spend at least one day a week maintaining and improving this beauty spot and have installed sculptures; picnic tables; benches and even a trim trail which visiting children love.

What would be your favourite day out?

Although Doncaster is seen by many as being an industrial sort of a town, there is a surprising amount of beautiful countryside on its doorstep. I love to walk and have found that I don’t need to jump in a car in order to discover great countryside to walk in. The area in and around Conisbrough has everything a good walk could hope for.

What is your favourite pub/place to eat?

I don’t eat out much, but when I do I always like to eat fish. Luckily for me I don’t have to go far to enjoy fish at its best, as the new Sea Fish Restaurant on the main Sheffield Road in Conisbrough is just around the corner.

Do you have any hobbies? What do you do in your spare time?

I am an enthusiastic recycler and love to create things, so am never happier than when I am creating great ‘works of art’ with my two granddaughters when they get inspired with boxes, fabrics or coloured paper.

Favourite book/Film

I love to read and enjoy historical novels but also love fantasy fiction and I am currently reading the Wheel of Time series of books by Robert Jordan. I love fantasy films and would class Labyrinth; The Dark Crystal and Legend as my all time favourites.

What sort of music do you like to listen to?

I like any sort of modern rock/pop music but draw the line at synthesised music as I hate the over repetition and stilted feel of it.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life what would it be?

Sea food platter!

You’re stranded on a desert island and you can be joined by one other person - dead or alive - who would it be?

I lost my sister to breast cancer last year, but she was always so easy to get on with and on the same wavelength as me I know I wouldn’t get bored with her around.