Musical theatre group entertain elderly at annual party

Sixty older residents of Misterton attended the senior citizens’ annual party in the Methodist Hall recently.

After a three-course meal, the audience was treated to a performance by pupils of the Be’dazzled Musical Theatre Company.

A spokesman said: “North Nottinghamshire Lions provided transport for those who needed it, making it a truly community event.”

District councillor Hazel Brand proposed a vote of thanks to the organisers and those organisations that had supported the event financially.

Nottinghamshire County Council and Bassetlaw District Council both contributed to the cost of the event, along with the Lions and the organisers of the 2016 Misterton Gala.