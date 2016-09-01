Music society’s 40th birthday

A music society, which regularly presents concerts featuring talented local musicians, is celebrating 40 years.

Tickhill Music Society launched in 1977 following an enthusiastically received local performance by the Coull Quartet.

And four decades after their performance inspired the society’s creation, the now world-renowned string quartet will return to the region to play a special anniversary concert next March 17.

Kate Doubleday, of Tickhill Music Society, said: “On the occasion of our fortieth anniversary, we are delighted to welcome back the Coull, one of whose original members continues to play with the quartet.

“Jazz, folk and world music also feature regularly in the society’s programme of concerts, and some of those who appeared over the years have gone on to achieve world fame, including soprano Dame Emma Kirkby, lutenist Anthony Rooley, double bassist Dominic Seldis, trumpeter Alison Balsom, pianist Andrew West and recorder player Michala Petrie.

“In addition, quartets such as the Brodsky, the Fitzwilliam and the Lindsay, all of whom have since achieved international recognition, have also been engaged to perform for us.

“In an attempt to bring a wider range of music to the younger generation, once every season the musicians who perform for us in the evening also demonstrate their musical magic to the pupils of St Mary’s Primary School. We now look forward to another successful season of concerts at St Mary’s Primary School and St Mary’s Parish Church.”

