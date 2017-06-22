Music and history comes together at Conisbrough on festival weekend

Doncaster music fans will be able to immerse themselves in the history of Conisbrough on the same weekend as the village's music festival.

An event marking 700 years since the siege of Conisbrough Castle is also set down for July 1 and 2, and wristband holders from the festival will be able to get in for free.

Performers will recreate the events of 1317 at the castle, telling the story of the castle's dramatic history.

Children will be able to dress up and explore the castle grounds, and six local men will recreate the siege.

During the 1300s, Conisbrough Castle underwent a crisis of succession, triggered by an unhappy marriage between the castle’s owner, John de Warenne, and his wife Joan.

Subsequent separation, divorce and abduction resulted in a dramatic siege. Embroiled in a fierce battle, Conisbrough fought to defend its castle.

Site manager Gavin Smithies looked forward to welcoming music lovers to the castle on the same weekend as the festival headlined by former Conisbrough lad Tony Christie.

"This fascinating period of history, brought to life by our talented performers, is a brilliant opportunity for the whole family to immerse themselves in the history of Conisbrough Castle," he said.

"As well as looking forward to seeing our members and visitors that weekend, we’re also looking forward to welcoming wristband holders from the Conisbrough Music Festival.

"It is a super coincidence that Mr Christie originally hails from Conisbrough and that we can all celebrate across the weekend.”

The event will run from 11am--5pm on both days of the weekend.