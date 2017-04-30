Murder investigation launched after man hit by car in South Yorkshire dies in hospital

A man who was hit by a car in South Yorkshire on Friday evening following an altercation has died in hospital.

Richard Broughton suffered fatal injuries after the altercation in Elsecar, Barnsley, and died in hospital today.

It was reported that the 37-year-old was struck by a car in Welland Crescent following the altercation.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the man's death and revealed a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Richard's family are receiving support from officers and have asked for their privacy be respected "during this difficult time".

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which took place just before 7pm on Friday April 28.

Call 101 with incident number 1021 of April 28 with any information.