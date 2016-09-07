An upset mum angry that her child was being exposed to a Vote Leave banner vandalised with a four-letter word has spoken of her delight after the offending banner was finally removed.

The placard, which has sat alongside one of Doncaster's busiest roads for two months since Britain's Brexit decision, was daubed with foul-mouthed graffiti which the mum said her daughter was being exposed to on a regular basis.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "I drove past and noticed it has finally gone, much to my relief. I was getting fed up of telling my daughter about the naughty word because she likes reading things out as we drive around."

The defaced banner had been in place since shortly after the Brexit vote in June - and she said hundreds of children had seen the offensive message.

The red and white placard, which was attached to a fence opposite the Goals football centre on Wheatley Hall Road, had the message "you t***s" scrawled in marker pen beneath the campaign message.

Back in August, when she first contacted the press about the issue she said: "At first it was just an ordinary Vote Leave poster on a fence and my daughter noticed it because she's always reading things out as we drive around."

After the vote to leave the EU on June 23, she noticed that someone had added the wording "WE DID" to the top of the poster.

Shortly afterwards, she says the "you t****" message was added and since then she says hundreds of motorists and children have been exposed to the crude message.

She added: "I am guessing the "WE DID" was written by a Leave voter and the "you t****" part by an unhappy Remain supporter.

"I voted Remain myself but I think its awful that a dirty message like that can be left by the side of a busy road for so long where so many people can see it.

"My daughter is only six and reads everything and I had to keep telling her that it was someone who can't spell twits properly. She was reading it out everytime we went past."

It is not known who originally posted the banner on the fence or who was responsible for the graffiti.





Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Mum's relief after sweary "Vote Leave you t***s" Doncaster banner pulled down - two months after Brexit vote Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...