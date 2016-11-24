Multimillion pound plans drawn up to transform Doncaster town centre.

Multimillion pound plans have been drawn to transform the face of Doncaster town centre.

Doncaster Council yesterday launched the Doncaster Urban Centre Masterplan, including plans to make major changes to the area around Doncaster railway station.

Initial plans will see the car park renovated into an open and welcoming area which officials say will provide a vital new arrival statement at the station.

Other proposals include revamping the current market area to help make it a vibrant location all week long and not just on market days. The current plans for this area also aim to make the most of the Corn Exchange and the Wool Market.

Mayor Ros Jones, said: “I am delighted to be able to launch the Doncaster Urban Centre Masterplan. A thriving centre is key to the success of any place but this does not just happen. There needs to be a comprehensive plan which is achievable and will make a real difference. That is what we have developed for Doncaster.”

“We have been working very closely with David Lock Associates and partners to outline how the town centre needs to develop to ensure its future prosperity. The final document, which will be fully released in early 2017 will not only shape the planning and design of the town centre, but mark our intention for change.

“Doncaster is an ambitious place and we have delivered many successful regeneration projects over the last 10 years. We already have world class assets that cities across the country would aspire to have. These include our East Coast Mainline railway station, superb motorway links, the UK’s fastest growing airport outside of London and attractions such as the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and racecourse.

Next year, along with the full Doncaster Urban Centre Masterplan, details will also be released about plans for regeneration in other town centres across the borough.”

Architect Andrew Fisher said: “Over the next few years Doncaster really is the place to watch.”